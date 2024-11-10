Rulani Mokwena has lamented about being racially abused during Wydad Athletic Club's clash with Ittihad Tanger on Saturday, November 9, 2024

The South African mentor guided the Red Castle to a 2-2 draw against Ittihad Tanger at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium

The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager is not happy about what he face from the opposition bench, and believes he doesn't deserve it

Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena has lamented being racially abused by some fans during his team's last league game in Morocco.

At the end of last season, the South African tactician left the Premier Soccer League defending champions, Sundowns and earned a deserving move to Botola Pro League side Wydad Athletic Club, but has been going through one issue or another since moving to North Africa.

The 37-year-old was recently escorted off the pitch by police officers after fans threw missiles at him after Wydad's poor performance against RS Berkane.

Rulani Mokwena complains after being racially abused during Wydad Athletic Club's clash with Ittihad Tanger in the Botola Pro League over the weekend. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Mokwena laments about being racially abused in Morocco

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Mokwena made a surprising statement on what he faced from the opposition bench after Wydad's 2-2 draw against Ittihad Tanger on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The South African mentor claimed Ittihad Tanger's bench racially abused him after the final whistle, and he feels he doesn't deserve that from them.

"What makes me very upset and disappointed is that I was subjected to some racist comments by the opposition," the former Mamelodi Sundowns manager said during the post-match conference.

"And I don't like that, and I don't think I deserve that. I don't think I came to Morocco to be racially abused. It's not right."

Wydad's draw against Ittihad Tanger means they are five points behind league leaders RS Berkane.

Mokwena begs Wydad AC for patience

Briefly News also reported that Mokwena has pleaded for patience with Wydad AC after starting the season poorly in the Botola Pro Inwi.

The Red Castle management expected several positive changes and a better start from the Mzansi mentor after investing heavily in new signings in the summer transfer windows.

