CAFWCL: TP Mazembe Women’s Team Pictures Raise Concerns After Beating UWC Ladies

TP Mazembe women's team photos raise concerns among fans after their victory over University of the Western Cape (UWC) Ladies over the weekend

The South African women club were making their debut in the CAF Women's Champions League, but lost their opening fixture against the Congolese female side

Local fans shared their thoughts after the pictures of the Ravens players went viral on social media

TP Mazembe women's team are one of the eight clubs participating in the 2024 CAF Women's Champions League in Morocco.

The Ravens began the tournament with a solid 2-0 win over South African side University of the Western Cape (UWC) Ladies on Saturday, November 9, 2024, in El Jadida, Morocco.

Second-half goals from Lacho Marta and Merveille Kanjinga Nagunji sealed the win for the Congolese side over the Mzansi side, who were making their debut in the CAFWCL.

TP Mazembe women's team photos raise concerns on social media after their victory over University of Western Cape (UWC) Ladies in the CAF Women's Champions League. Photo: CAF Women’s Football.

TP Mazembe women's team pictures raise concerns

The pictures of the TP Mazembe women's team trended on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), with their posture and stature raising concerns among local fans after their victory over UWC Ladies.

Popular journalist Micky Jr. shared pictures of the Congolese women's club side, which sparked different reactions from local football fans.

There were arguments among the fans that they looked more like male players compared to their counterparts.

Fans raise concerns over TP Mazembe women's team photos

Benzo_Ndlovu asked:

"They identify as female?"

AkanimiltonM implied:

"Women with beard? Stop playing chief these are man"

yve_mensah said:

"African women football is just bad. All of them acting like men. You see western sides all their women looks feminine whiles playing ball why can’t black women be same?"

mpamba1961 commented:

"Testosterone level tests should be mandatory in female competitions."

PatrickTPhatudi reacted:

"They look like male players."

Bashinda wrote:

"Females as real females? 🤔 Nah it can't be.."

TS Galaxy boss calls for investment into women’s football

Briefly News earlier reported that Tim Sukazi, the owner of TS Galaxy, said businesses need to step up their interest in women's football.

Sukazi spoke after the Galaxy Queens lost out on the Super League title to Mamelodi Sundowns, who recently claimed their fifth league trophy.

