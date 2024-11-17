Tuchel Told Who to Build England's Team On After Three Lions’ Win Over Ireland
- England are promoted back to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League after thrashing the Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium in Lee Carsley's final game
- Carsley will be handing over to Three Lions' newly appointed coach, Thomas Tuchel, but ended his reign in an emphatic fashion
- Tuchel has been advised on who he should build his team on as he resumes the Three Lions' job officially in January 2025
England claimed a resounding win over Ireland in the UEFA Nations League, signalling the end of Lee Carsley's reign as the Three Lions' interim coach.
Goals from Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen, and Harwood-Bellis led England to a 5-0 win against Ireland and Nations League promotion.
Tuchel told who to build England's team on
Football analyst Michael Afolayan, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, shared his thoughts on England's win over Ireland and advised the incoming coach, Thomas Tuchel, on who to build his team on.
"Thomas Tuchel might have a little selection problem when he resumes fully as England national team coach in January," he said.
"The likes of Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, and Phil Foden all play the same position and most likely deserve to play, but it has shown in recent games that they can't play together simultaneously.
"I feel Tuchel needs to build the team around Bellingham as he's best suited for his game.
"The Real Madrid man thick all the boxes as a midfielder and offers more defensive ability.
"Tonight's match against Ireland shows how Bellingham is a completely packaged midfielder; if utilised properly, he can win you trophies."
The Three Lions have been promoted back to League A of the UEFA Nations League, but their first match under the German boss will be World Cup qualifiers in January.
