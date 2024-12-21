Mamelodi Sundowns have launched an investigation towards their coach after several ladies accused him of improper conduct

The South African club also confirmed the law firm that will be handling the information, and explained their next line of action when it is done

The decision by the Pretoria-based club sparked different reactions from fans on social media platform, X

Mamelodi Sundowns have suspended Jerry Tshabalala, their women's team coach, after recent allegations of improper conduct toward the ladies.

The South African tactician has been with the Brazilian ladies' team since 2012, and his successful time at the club is backed by several titles.

During his time at the club, he won two Women's CAF Champions League trophies and several league titles.

Mamelodi Sundowns suspend Women's team coach Jerry Tshabalala due to allegations of improper conduct to ladies. Photo: Jalal Morchidi.

Source: Getty Images

Sundowns suspend Tshabalala

According to iDiskiTimes, Sundowns have opened an investigation into the allegations of Tshabalala's unacceptable conduct, which independent law firm Bowmans will handle.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mamelodi Sundowns released an official statement confirming Tshabalala's suspension due to improper conduct with ladies.

"Mamelodi Sundowns board have been notified of the allegations of improper conduct made by several women players against the Coach of its Ladies Team, Jerry Tshabalala," the club stated.

"Mamelodi Sundowns see these allegations in a severe light and has appointed a highly-rated law firm, Bowmans, to investigate these allegations and to report to the Board as soon as possible.

"Sundowns have put Coach Jerry Tshabalala on special leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"This is not done to pre-empt the result of the investigation but to ensure that the investigation can proceed expeditiously and protect the rights of all parties.

"If the investigation proves facts that deserve action, the Board will instantly take such steps as are applicable."

Reactions as Sundowns suspend Tshabalala

itugaorutwe said:

"The legendary Mamadou from Soccer Afrika once asked what male coaches are doing in women football and we all laughed. Let's all hope the team gets to the bottom of this."

pmatsepane wrote:

"Mxm, you just want to fire the poor guy. Why the allegations emerged all of a sudden? I know this is the strategy of eliminating the poor guy from the club after he failed to win WCCL and didn’t make it in North America. It’s flemming’s strategy."

NgomaneHopewell shared:

"The technical director dealing with all the coaches who brought the team both men's team and the ladies team where it is today. One day we will wake up on the news that the president is granted a special leave."

El_Sporo commented:

"Our team, always rocks us with news when we least expect it, let the women's team be led by a woman."

George_Marima reacted:

"Let it b a fair process, if any wrong doing appropriate action taken. Top SA woman appointed as a coach of the women's team!"

Cardoso earns a winning start at Sundowns

Briefly News also reported that Miguel Cardoso began his time as Sundowns manager with a win against Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League.

The Portuguese tactician led the Brazilians to their first win in the competition's group phase with Iqraam Rayners scoring the only goal.

Source: Briefly News