The football legend was seen at a prominent lodge in Zimbabwe, marking a special occasion with the staff

Ferguson posed for photos with the team, creating a buzz among locals and fans who were excited about his visit

The visit took place in front of one of the world’s most awe-inspiring natural wonders, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson for a photo with Lodge Staff in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.Image Credit/ZBC.

Football legend Sir Alex Ferguson, the iconic former manager of Manchester United, was spotted at Victoria Falls, where he took photos with the staff of Victoria Falls Safari Lodge.

While it remains unclear how long Ferguson will be in the country, his visit is a testament to the allure of Victoria Falls—where sport, history, and natural beauty come together in perfect harmony.

Sir Alex Ferguson's Visit Sparks Fan Excitement

Fans were quick to show their excitement about Sir Alex Ferguson's visit to Victoria Falls, with reactions flooding social media:

@CH Mukungunu

Just when you thought Vic Falls couldn't get any more majestic! Sir Alex Ferguson spotted soaking up the natural wonder of Victoria Falls today! Zimbabwe, the ultimate tourist destination!

@Mfecane

Thank you for the visit to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, Sir Alex Ferguson.

@Brian Chitemba

The legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is holidaying in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. 🇿🇼 Ferguson was spotted at a top hotel in the resort town.

@Bashona

Sir Alex Ferguson is enjoying his holiday in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe 🇿🇼.

