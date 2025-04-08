Pitso Mosimane's Daughter Marks Her 26th Birthday in Style, SA Celebrates Her

Pitso Mosimane celebrated his daughter, Lelentle’s 26th birthday in a special way, while sharing different pictures on social media

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is deeply committed to his family and enjoys spending quality time with them aside from being a football icon

Mosimane's post online drew celebratory messages from his fans and followers on social media as they joined him in celebrating his daughter on her special day

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has celebrated his daughter, Lelentle, on her 26th birthday in grand style online.

The South African tactician is not just a football legend in Mzansi but also a man that loves spending quality time with his family, and raised his kids with love and care alongside his wife, Moira Tlhagale, who also double as his agent.

Lelentle might not be in the same career line as her father, but her younger brother, Reatlegile, who recently celebrated his 14th birthday, is following his dad's footsteps and currently plays for Kaizer Chiefs junior team.

Mosimane's daughter marks her 26th birthday

Mosimane took to his Instagram page to post lovely pictures of his family to celebrate Lelentle as she clocked 26 three days ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The former Al Ahly coach expressed love to his daughter while saying some words of prayers to her in the post he shared on social media.

"Happy birthday Dima Dimas! Wishing you all the best my girl! May you have many more returns and remain who you are. We love you ❤️❤️," the caption of the post reads.

Mosimane's followers and fans joined the South African mentor to send their warm wishes to his daughter as she marks her 26th birthday in grand style.

Fans join Mosimane to celebrate Lelentle on her 26th birthday

Amanda Dlamini said:

"Happy birthday gorgeous Lele 🎉"

liezlewilson wrote:

"Happy birthday baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Cecilia Lehmann shared:

"Happy birthday Dima"

luciferinjas added:

"Happy birthday to your daughter"

Mbali-ndoli commented:

"Happy birthday Lelentle and hopefully enjoy your Special day."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News