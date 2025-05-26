Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has reportedly demanded $5 million (about R90 million) and a private jet as conditions to join Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club

The move was being considered ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, where Wydad are expected to participate

Despite the interest, Wydad have reportedly ruled out signing Ramos due to his hefty financial demands and the fact that he is still under contract with Monterrey AC in Mexico

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has reportedly set a hefty price tag for a potential move to Moroccan club Wydad Athletic Club. The 39-year-old defender is said to be open to joining the African giants ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but only under specific financial conditions.

Massive salary reportedly requested

According to Moroccan outlet LeSiteInfo, Ramos has allegedly demanded a staggering $5 million (approximately R90 million) to sign with the Casablanca-based outfit. This comes as Wydad look to bolster their squad for the upcoming global tournament in the United States, where they will represent Africa.

In addition to the reported salary request, Ramos is also said to have asked for exclusive travel arrangements, including access to a private jet should he relocate to Africa.

Ramos still under contract in Mexico

The Spanish icon is currently on the books at Mexican side Monterrey AC, where he signed as a free agent earlier this year. His current deal with the Liga MX club runs until the end of 2025, meaning any club interested in his services would need to negotiate a transfer fee.

Despite his age, Ramos remains a high-profile figure in world football, and any potential signing would undoubtedly boost Wydad’s visibility and appeal on the global stage.

Wydad reportedly reject the proposal

However, the Moroccan club may not be ready to meet such ambitious financial demands. Reports circulating in Egypt, including statements from journalist Jamal Staifi, suggest that Wydad have ruled out pursuing Ramos due to the exorbitant costs involved.

This development comes amid broader rumours linking Wydad with another former Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo. The club, however, has since dismissed claims that they were targeting the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Focus shifts to Club World Cup preparations

As one of Africa’s most decorated teams, Wydad Athletic Club are keen to make a strong impression at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. While a marquee signing like Ramos could strengthen their defensive line, the club may be forced to explore more cost-effective alternatives.

For now, it appears that Ramos' African adventure may remain only a rumour — unless the Red Castle are prepared to meet his lofty terms.

Source: Briefly News