Melissa Reddy is among seven reporters laid off by Sky Sports News as part of a major restructuring at the broadcaster

Reddy’s notable career includes senior football reporting since 2022, extensive Premier League coverage, and interviews with top football figures like Jürgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag

Her journey reflects overcoming challenges as a female journalist of colour in a male-dominated UK sports media industry before returning to South African media attention

South African football journalist Melissa Reddy is reportedly one of seven reporters who have been let go by Sky Sports News in a significant restructuring move at the broadcaster. The news emerged following an internal memo circulated on Tuesday, which informed staff of the unexpected layoffs.

Reddy, a respected voice in football journalism, joined Sky Sports in 2022 and quickly established herself as a senior reporter covering key developments in the Premier League. Her coverage notably included extensive reporting on Liverpool Football Club, a team she has supported passionately, as well as both Manchester clubs.

One of South Africa's most recognisable football voices faces an uncertain future after being let go.

Source: Getty Images

Reddy’s impactful career at Sky Sports

During her tenure at Sky Sports, Melissa Reddy secured interviews with several high-profile football personalities, including former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and ex-Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. Her reporting was widely recognised for its insight and depth, particularly in breaking news and feature stories from England’s topflight.

Before relocating to the UK, Reddy built a strong reputation in South Africa as deputy editor at Kick Off magazine, one of the country’s premier football publications. Her transition to British sports media was marked by resilience and determination, especially as a woman of colour in a predominantly male-dominated field.

Breaking barriers in football journalism

Reddy has openly discussed the challenges she faced entering the UK sports media industry. Speaking to Gsport.com, she reflected on the barriers, saying,

“Trying to enter that realm as a young, foreign, female of colour was challenging for a variety of reasons, not least because it is not what people are used to. I had to work so much harder take anymore losses, and abuse show the most persistence and focus possible.”

Despite these obstacles, she made a mark through consistent excellence and professionalism, frequently appearing on platforms such as The Redmen Channel on YouTube, where she analysed Liverpool news.

After years of breaking stories and exclusive interviews, her journey at Sky Sports comes to an end.

Source: Getty Images

Sky Sports’ strategic overhaul

The departure of Melissa Reddy is part of a wider shake-up at Sky Sports News, with six other reporters also affected. The broadcaster has not publicly detailed the reasons behind the restructuring, but such moves often reflect evolving business strategies and cost-cutting efforts within the competitive sports media landscape.

As Reddy’s journey at Sky Sports comes to an end, the football world awaits her next move, given her considerable expertise and strong profile.

