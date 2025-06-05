Jomo Sono’s R600 Million Business Empire: From Football Icon to Tycoon
- Jomo Sono has built a diversified business empire worth over R600 million, spanning football, hospitality, energy, mining, tech, and retail
- He owns a chain of Sawubona Hotels and multiple KFC franchises while continuing to invest in football through Jomo Cosmos and a network of football schools nationwide
- Sono was a co-founder of Exel Petroleum (later merged with Sasol) and owns significant shares in mining, engineering, and tech companies, making him one of South Africa’s most dynamic black entrepreneurs
South African football legend Jomo Sono turned his playing career into a thriving business empire, starting with the founding of Jomo Cosmos Football Club in 1983. After purchasing Highlands Park, Sono renamed the club and led it to glory in the 1987 National Soccer League and multiple cup titles in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Beyond coaching, Sono built a reputation for unearthing top talents like Philemon Masinga, Mark Fish, and Helman Mkhalele. His sharp eye helped shape Bafana Bafana’s victorious 1996 AFCON squad, solidifying his influence in South African football development.
Football schools: Investing in future stars
In 2020, Sono launched the Jomo Sono Football Schools initiative to build nine academies across South Africa. These schools aim to nurture grassroots talent, giving young players structured training and a pathway into professional football.
Hospitality ventures: R600m Sawubona Hotels project
Sono diversified into hospitality with the Sawubona Hotels chain, an R600 million project featuring six hotels in Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and Rustenburg. He prioritised black ownership and community involvement, allocating up to 40% of the shares in some hotels to local stakeholders.
He also holds stakes in other hospitality businesses, including the Formula 1 Hotel Group, Carnivore Restaurant, and Misty Hotels and Conference Centre.
Energy and mining investments: Exel Petroleum to Sasol
Jomo Sono co-founded Exel Petroleum, which later merged with Sasol, expanding his footprint in the energy sector. His mining interests include a 15% stake in Thunderstone Mining, 10% in Life Diamonds, and ventures in coal mining.
Tech and retail: Diverse business holdings
Sono’s portfolio extends into various industries. He owns:
30% of Midas (vehicle parts)
27.6% of Paint and Ladders
26% of engineering firm Entech
50% of Four Seasons Golf Estate
26% of Silent Press (printing)
Several KFC franchises, making him one of the first to bring the brand to Soweto.
He also partnered with Playermaker to introduce wearable tech to South African football, aiding in performance analysis and talent scouting.
Challenges: SARS tax dispute
In 2019, SARS took legal action against Sono over an alleged R40 million tax bill, including asset attachment. Despite this, his empire remains a powerful presence in South African business.
A legacy beyond football
From a football prodigy to a boardroom strategist, Jomo Sono’s R600 million business empire reflects decades of ambition, innovation, and resilience.
