Orlando Pirates have filed a formal complaint against Saint-Eloi Lupopo following their CAF Champions League preliminary round clash

The case centres on alleged player registration irregularities and the eligibility of Lupopo’s coach and two key players

CAF has launched an investigation, with the outcome potentially impacting Lupopo’s group stage qualification

The saga involving Orlando Pirates and Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League has taken a dramatic twist as fresh revelations emerge from insiders close to the investigation.

The Soweto giants formally lodged a complaint after their preliminary-round exit, where both teams won 3–0 at home before Lupopo advanced on penalties.

An insider familiar with CAF’s regulatory systems told Soccer Laduma that Pirates’ complaint carries significant weight particularly concerning the alleged ineligibility of Lupopo’s head coach Guy Bukasa and two players, Ramos Kashala and Henoc Molia.

The Buccaneers claim that Bukasa should not have been allowed on the bench due to a suspension stemming from his previous tenure with Congo’s U20 national team. However, sources suggest that the more compelling issue revolves around possible irregularities in player registration and the use of dual passports.

“Pirates have a strong case if they can prove that the players in question were registered after the CAF deadline,” said the insider.

“With the CAF Transfer Matching System in place, backdating or altering player details is almost impossible without a deliberate attempt at fraud.”

CAF awaits defence from Lupopo

While CAF has confirmed an ongoing investigation, Lupopo officials insist that they have yet to receive any formal communication from the governing body. Team spokesperson Daniel Ndongo downplayed the allegations, maintaining that the club is fully focused on preparing for the group stage.

“We haven’t been informed of any updates from CAF. Our focus remains on football,” Ndongo said in a statement to Pan African Football.

“Any suspension applied to Bukasa only affects youth-level competitions, not senior tournaments.”

Nonetheless, experts believe the heart of Pirates’ complaint lies not with the coach’s suspension but with questions around player eligibility and registration timelines. Should CAF rule in Pirates’ favour, Lupopo’s qualification could be overturned a move that might reshape the Champions League’s group stage and set a powerful precedent across African football.

For now, both clubs await CAF’s verdict, with Pirates confident that the case could expose one of the competition’s most complex eligibility scandals in recent memory.

The timeline for a ruling remains unclear as CAF continues to deal with both the administrative and judicial aspects of the case. September emphasised that the governing body will only act based on the judicial outcome.

