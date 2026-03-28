Former Orlando Pirates assistant Sergio Almenara has reunited with head coach Jose Riveiro at Swedish club AIK, following their successful tenure together at the Soweto-based side in the Betway Premiership.

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Riveiro brought Almenara back to his technical team to continue their productive collaboration, which earned them considerable acclaim during their time as head coach and assistant at Pirates.

The Spanish coach joined Riveiro in Sweden after the latter took charge of AIK in January 2026, following a brief spell at Al Ahly marked by inconsistent results. Riveiro had been at the Egyptian Premier League side for less than six months after arriving in May 2025.

Before his stint in Egypt, Riveiro departed Pirates prior to the end of his contract, having spent three successful seasons at the club. Under his leadership, the team clinched three MTN8 trophies and two Nedbank Cup titles.

Upon his appointment at Pirates, Riveiro enlisted Almenara as his assistant to help restore the club’s former glory. Almenara, aged 45, left the Buccaneers in 2024, with Riveiro following a year later.

Riveiro and Almenara Reunite at AIK

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Riveiro has once again added Almenara to his coaching staff to strengthen AIK’s bid for silverware. Prior to this reunion, Almenara had served as an assistant coach at FC Copenhagen.

“AIK Football has signed an agreement with Spanish coach Sergio Almenara Crispín to join as assistant to head coach José Riveiro. The contract takes effect from April 1, 2026, and runs through the 2028 season,” AIK confirmed on their official website on Friday.

AIK’s Head of Recruitment, Miika Takkula, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Sergio to AIK’s coaching team. His expertise and approach are a perfect fit for our staff. His strengths in individual player development and set-piece management will bring considerable value to the club.”

Source: Briefly News