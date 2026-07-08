CIES Football Observatory ranked Ime Okon fourth and Mbekezeli Mbokazi tenth among the best U-23 defenders at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The two Bafana Bafana stars played in all four of South Africa's matches as the team reached the knockout stage for the first time in history

Okon outperformed Mbokazi in build-up play and aerial defence, while Mbokazi edged him on ground defence metrics

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Two young Bafana Bafana defenders have earned global recognition after the CIES Football Observatory ranked them among the ten best under-23 defenders at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, held across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Ime Okon, 22, finished fourth in the rankings with a performance index score of 76.4, while 20-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi rounded out the top ten with a rating of 72.2. The rankings considered only players who accumulated a minimum of 180 minutes during the tournament.

South Africa's Historic World Cup Run

Both defenders featured in every one of Bafana Bafana's four matches under head coach Hugo Broos, as the national side made history by advancing to the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time. Throughout the campaign, South Africa conceded just four goals, with the Okon-Mbokazi partnership widely credited as a key reason for the team's defensive resilience.

Spain's 19-year-old centre-back Pau Cubarsi topped the list with a score of 83.6, well clear of Canada's Luc de Fougerolles in second place at 79.9. Portugal's Renato Veiga occupied third with 76.5, placing him just 0.1 ahead of Okon.

How Okon and Mbokazi Compared

The CIES performance index evaluates players across several defensive and offensive categories, including ground and aerial defence, build-up play, orchestration and chance creation.

Between the two Bafana defenders, Okon held an advantage in aerial duels and build-up play. Mbokazi, a former Orlando Pirates player, surpassed his partner in ground defence metrics, while Okon came into the tournament with experience at SuperSport United before his move to senior international football.

The recognition cements both players as among the most promising defensive talents to emerge from the 2026 World Cup on the global stage.

Source: Briefly News