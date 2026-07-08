Former Bafana Bafana star Delron Buckley praised Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi after their standout World Cup performances

Buckley described Mbokazi, 20, as the best defender at the entire tournament after South Africa's run ended in the Round of 32

Bafana Bafana were eliminated by Canada in a 1-0 defeat settled by a late goal deep into added time on Sunday

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Former Bafana Bafana winger Delron Buckley has named 20-year-old centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi as the standout defender of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following South Africa's impressive but ultimately heartbreaking tournament exit at the hands of Canada.

Bafana were eliminated on Sunday after Canada scored the only goal of the match in the Round of 32, deep into the referee's added time, denying South Africa the opportunity to push the contest into extra time and potentially penalties.

**Bafana Surpass All Expectations**

South Africa exceeded widespread expectations heading into the expanded 48-team competition. Rather than scraping through as one of the better third-placed finishers, Bafana finished second in their group to qualify automatically for the knockout stage, a result few had anticipated.

Buckley, reflecting on the campaign, singled out two players as emblematic of the tournament's promise for the next generation of South African football.

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**Buckley's Verdict on Mofokeng and Mbokazi**

Winger Relebohile Mofokeng, who has already completed a move to Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, drew considerable praise from Buckley, though the former international felt the young attacker deserved more playing time than he received.

"It is no coincidence that reports link him to a move to Belgium. This is the right step for his development. He impressed at the World Cup, though I felt he could have been given more minutes," Buckley told SportsBoom.co.za.

Buckley reserved his most emphatic words for Mbokazi, the MLS-based centre-back who looked composed and commanding against elite international opposition throughout the tournament.

"There has been a lot said about Mbokazi, and for me, he was by far the best defender at the World Cup," Buckley said.

The 20-year-old has already drawn attention as a future captain of the national side, with his physical presence and reading of the game drawing comparisons to more established defenders on the world stage.

Bafana's run, despite ending in disappointment, has positioned several players for potential moves to top European clubs in the months ahead.

Source: Briefly News