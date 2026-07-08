The Divine Lunga shooting investigation has received a fresh police update days after the Hillbrow incident

The Mamelodi Sundowns defender escaped the gunfire unharmed before returning to club duties

Attention remains on the attempted murder case as police continue piecing together the shooting

Police have shared a fresh update on the shooting involving Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga as the investigation continues. Image: Carmen Mandato - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Police have shared a fresh update on the shooting involving Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga as the investigation into the Hillbrow incident continues. No arrests have been made, with the gunmen who allegedly opened fire on the Zimbabwe international’s BMW still at large as of Wednesday, 8 July 2026.

Lunga escaped unharmed after shots were fired at his vehicle on Sunday, 5 July. Police are investigating a case of attempted murder following the incident.

Police confirm latest in Divine Lunga shooting investigation

IOL reports that police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed on Wednesday morning that investigators had yet to make an arrest. Sibeko said:

“I can confirm that a case of attempted murder was opened at Hillbrow police station following an incident that occurred on Sunday.”

She added:

“No injuries were sustained, and no arrests have been made at this stage. Police investigations are ongoing.”

The update came three days after the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests as investigators continue working on the case.

Divine Lunga’s BMW struck by gunfire in Hillbrow

Details about the moments leading up to the shooting have varied across reports. One account places Lunga and others in a blue BMW on Tudhope Street, where they encountered a man who said he had lost R34,000 in a robbery.

The group was allegedly mistaken for plain-clothes traffic officers and became involved after the man sought their help. Police information cited in earlier reports indicated that Lunga and his companions then went after a vehicle believed to be connected to the alleged robbery.

The situation escalated when gunfire allegedly came from the vehicle they were following. Lunga’s BMW was hit by a bullet, but everyone travelling in the car escaped without injury.

A separate account has since suggested that the Sundowns left-back was heading to church when the incident unfolded. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police say that no arrests have been made yet in the shooting incident involving Divine Lunga. Image: Tnani Badreddine/Defordi Images

Source: Getty Images

Divine Lunga returns to Mamelodi Sundowns training

Despite the shooting, Lunga reported for Mamelodi Sundowns pre-season training on Monday, 6 July. The club is expected to travel to Austria for a training camp ahead of the new season.

Zimbabwe’s national team posted a picture of Lunga in a prayer position with the message:

“In God we trust.”

Lunga joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Golden Arrows in 2021 and has established himself as a Zimbabwe international. The Bulawayo-born left-back made his senior Warriors debut on 21 June 2015 in a 2-0 victory over Comoros during the 2016 African Nations Championship qualifiers.

He was later selected for Zimbabwe’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad and featured against hosts Egypt and Uganda during the tournament. Lunga was also called up for the Warriors’ 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, continuing an international career that has spanned more than a decade.

At club level, the defender has won multiple league titles with Sundowns and was part of the squad that lifted the CAF Champions League trophy in May 2026.

The attempted murder investigation remains open as police continue searching for those linked to the Hillbrow gunfire.

New details emerge about Divine Lunga’s Hillbrow shooting

Briefly News previously reported that new details had emerged about Divine Lunga’s movements before the Hillbrow shooting, with reports indicating that the Mamelodi Sundowns defender was travelling to church with his younger brother.

The account added another layer to the incident after earlier reports focused on an alleged robbery pursuit.

Source: Briefly News