Fresh information has surfaced about the circumstances surrounding the Johannesburg incident involving the Mamelodi Sundowns defender

The latest developments provide a different account of what led to the dangerous encounter in Hillbrow

The Zimbabwe international has since returned to club duties while authorities continue looking into the matter

Fresh details have emerged about the alleged Hillbrow shooting which happened on Sunday 5 July 2026, involving Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga, with reports suggesting the Zimbabwe international was not in the area for the reason initially claimed.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga was involved in a shooting incident in Hillbrow on Sunday. Image: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Divine Lunga escaped unharmed after his vehicle was allegedly targeted in Johannesburg on Sunday. An attempted murder case was later opened at Hillbrow Police Station.

Initial reports suggested that Lunga was in Hillbrow while assisting a friend who claimed to have been robbed of R34,000. However, new information has revealed a different version of events surrounding the incident.

Divine Lunga was reportedly travelling to church

According to the Citizen, Lunga was travelling with his younger brother and was on his way to church when the incident happened.

The pair were reportedly unfamiliar with the Hillbrow area and were trying to find their way when an unknown suspect allegedly opened fire on their vehicle. The suspect allegedly mistook Lunga for an undercover police officer before the shooting took place.

Despite the frightening incident, the Mamelodi Sundowns defender managed to drive away from the scene without suffering any injuries.

Sundowns star reports shooting incident to police

Lunga later opened an attempted murder case at Hillbrow Police Station as police continued investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been reported, and authorities are still working to establish exactly what happened before the gunfire.

The incident also sparked speculation on social media after conflicting reports emerged about why Lunga was in Hillbrow at the time.

The Zimbabwean defender reported for training with Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday as the club continued preparations for the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season.

Divine Lunga and Fluminense's Colombian midfielder #21 Jhon Arias fight for the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup. Image: CHANDAN KHANNA

Source: Getty Images

Sundowns are expected to travel to Austria for a pre-season camp, where they will face strong opposition as part of their preparations for the new campaign. Lunga joined Sundowns in 2021 after leaving Golden Arrows and played an important role in the club’s successful CAF Champions League campaign.

The 31-year-old has also been a regular member of the Zimbabwe national team since making his debut in 2015. Lunga's shooting incident follows another dramatic case of a reported kidnapping of a Marumo Gallants star Thapelo Dhludhlu who had gone missing for a week. His family reported on Monday that he had been found and taken by the police.

It is alleged that the kidnappers made a demand of R50,000 from the player's family.

Mamelodi Sundowns confirm Peter Shalulile departure

Briefly News also reported that Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed Peter Shalulile's departure, ending the striker's six-year stay at Chloorkop.

The Namibian forward left Masandawana after a trophy-filled spell and a remarkable goal-scoring run that secured his place in the club's history.

Source: Briefly News