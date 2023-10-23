A viral picture on social media shows Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his daughter Keziah in tears after their intense match against England, leaving fans emotional

The heartwarming moment emphasises the importance of family to many South Africans, with social media users expressing their admiration for Kolisi as a father and his dedication to the game

The presence of players' families at the World Cup was also appreciated as a motivating factor, shedding light on the human side of these sports heroes

A picture of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's daughter Keziah Kolisi crying after the match against England has gone viral on social media.

A picture of the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his daughter Keziah has gone viral online. Image: Francois Nel - World Rugby/World Rugby and David Rogers/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Siya and Keziah Kolisi's picture leaves fans emotional

Social media users are still in a celebratory mood after the Spingboks' nail-biting game against England on Saturday. South Africans said the game was an emotional rollercoaster that kept them on the edges of their seats.

The Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was pictured holding his daughter Keziah soon after the match. The heartwarming picture shared on X, formerly Twitter, by @rugbyworldcup shows Kolisi's daughter in tears. The caption read:

"It’s the precious moments like these."

Siya Kolisi and daughter's picture leaves SA in their feels

Mzansi was moved to tears by the adorable father and daughter duo. People said the sweet moment made them realise how important family is.

@Chirongad said:

"Good father, faith-driven and focused."

@IgnatiusMwape wrote:

"Emotions flooding out after holding back for 80 minutes... nice moment!"

@NadeemWarind commented:

"Father is always hero for their children ❤❤❤❤"

@Tshikaman said:

"The strategy for Bokke players to bring their families in the World Cup is an underrated act. Being watched by your wife and kids while playing is really a big motivation. Kudos to the guys."

@El123V wrote:

"Siya and his daughter are amazing. We have an amazing captain, his family and our team."

@sonzd added:

"It’s such an epic pic!!! It’s so telling… our heroes are someone’s son, someone’s husband, someone’s dad. This is the other side of a game like last night. Wow!"

