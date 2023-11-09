Rugby player Makazole Mapimpi entertained netizens with his hilarious TikTok video

In the clip, the Springbok talks about how his flight back home was after they won the Rugby World Cup in France recently

Social media users and his fans laughed at how funny the rugby player is after watching the video

Makazole Mapimpi chats about how his trip back home was. Image: @makazoli

It seems as though Makazole Mapimpi's superstardom spreads across the rugby world. The star recently left many netizens in stitches with his hilarious TikTok video.

Makazole Mapimpi chats about how their trip back home was in a funny video

In a video that @Life_After_18 shared, Makazole can be seen sharing how they had been drinking on the plane for 12 hours straight. The star narrates the story in a funny way, leaving many peeps in stitches.

He also talked about the trip back home after winning the Rugby World Cup in France last month.

In the video, Mapimpi is seen conversing with someone who is wearing a black top.

Life after 18 captioned his video:

"Makazole Mapimpi talking about their trip back home."

Netizens laugh at Mapimpi's hilarious video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, fans of the rugby player laughed at how funny and carefree Makazole was when narrating his story. See some of the comments below:

@Luu_Matinjwa wrote:

"Hahaha, this guy is funny. What the hell."

@gnont laughed:

"Lol, my legend."

@keketso_P said:

"Haibo didn’t expect this, and he's so raw, lol."

@mariah94sa mentioned:

"Love it! This made me miss the Eastern Cape."

@ZamMzo shared:

"Xhosa is such beautiful language... especially for storytelling. I'm so amused."

@BabesKonono responded:

"I love this video so much."

@Moyakhem replied:

"Mapimpi is not shy after all… I’m loving it."

