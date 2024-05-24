Bok coach Rassie Erasmus and his wife, Nicolene, ended their 20-year marriage after reportedly divorcing in April 2024

Sources close to the family of the World Cup winner said the relationship was not in a good condition before the separation

Local netizens took to social media to say Erasmus’ personal life is private, while others offered support to the rugby mastermind

World champion Bok coach Rassie Erasmus and his wife have seperated. Image: Paul Harding

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus guided the side to consecutive World Cup titles, and his wife Nicolene called quits on their 20-year marriage.

The former Bok flanker, praised by world champion Eben Etzebeth as a problem solver, and his wife reportedly filed for divorce in April 2024.

Rassie Erasmus is divorced

Erasmus and his wife have separated according to the tweet below:

According to IOL, Erasmus and his wife were living separately prior to their divorce, while the NWU honorary doctorate’s legal representative, Frikkie Erasmus, refused to comment.

The lawyer said:

“Lawyers, do not comment on clients’ personal matters.”

Mzansi offers Rassie support

Local netizens took to social media to offer the Bok coach support after ending his 20-year marriage.

Sipho Ngwema says the matter should be private:

“Private matters are none of our business.”

Paulo Fernandes saw the lighter side:

“I hope she doesn’t get half the Springbok team.”

Zikhona Nzakayi questions the divorce:

“After 20 years, just stay.”

Du Nyuswa gave Rassie advice:

“Life goes on, Rassie Erasmus.”

Ina van Zyl feels for the couple:

“Beyond sad.”

