The Springboks boss has pushed back strongly against suggestions that rugby’s lawmakers are failing to keep pace with the modern game

A growing debate at World Rugby level has exposed tensions around how, and how quickly, the sport should evolve ahead of the next World Cup

Behind the scenes, detailed testing and consultation processes are shaping decisions that could have far-reaching consequences for teams worldwide

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has strongly pushed back against suggestions that World Rugby’s law-change process is outdated and unnecessarily slow, branding such claims as misguided and potentially dangerous for the sport.

Rassie Erasmus before the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Source: Getty Images

World Rugby chair Brett Robinson recently expressed frustration with the pace at which laws are amended, arguing that the game struggles to adapt quickly due to outdated governance structures and deep-rooted cultural divides between the northern and southern hemispheres. Robinson has indicated a desire for more flexibility ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, suggesting that trialling changes should be easier and faster.

However, Erasmus believes that speeding up the process risks undermining the integrity of the game. Speaking on the Rassie+ podcast, the Springboks coach dismissed the idea that rugby law changes take too long, insisting that extensive research and testing are essential to avoid unintended consequences.

He argued that without thorough due diligence, sudden changes could unfairly benefit certain teams, particularly those with greater resources or who are competing in active seasons while others are not.

World Rugby law-change process explained

SA Rugby’s national law advisor Jaco Peyper offered insight into how World Rugby evaluates potential law changes, explaining that decisions are driven by extensive data collection across multiple competitions, including European leagues, Super Rugby and the Currie Cup.

Peyper outlined how trends are identified through statistics before being analysed to determine whether issues stem from refereeing, team behaviour, or broader tactical shifts. He noted that only after this analysis are discussions opened on whether a law adjustment is beneficial or harmful to the game.

The former Test referee admitted that during his officiating career, he was unaware of the depth of research involved, but has since gained a clearer understanding after serving on World Rugby committees alongside Springboks assistant coach Felix Jones. He emphasised that law changes are guided by the organisation’s charter and input from a wide range of stakeholders, including coaches, referees, medical experts and performance staff.

Peyper further explained that immediate law changes are only fast-tracked when player safety is at risk. In all other cases, proposals are trialled in selected competitions such as the Varsity Cup or Super Rugby before being reviewed. According to Peyper, these trials often reveal unforeseen drawbacks, such as slowing the game down or reducing contest, despite initial intentions to improve flow or ball-in-play time.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus, right, and Ireland assistant coach Jonathan Sexton before the Quilter Nations Series 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus speaks on the global calendar

Erasmus echoed those concerns, stressing the importance of a global calendar when implementing changes. He warned that introducing new laws unevenly could disadvantage teams like the Springboks, who operate outside a unified international season.

He concluded that treating rugby as an experimental product without proper testing could quickly steer the sport away from its foundational principles, arguing that patience and evidence-based decision-making remain essential to preserving the game’s balance and fairness.

Meanwhile, the Springboks are set to make history in the United States as they take on New Zealand in the 2026 edition of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry. This tour comes after the two sides played twice during the recent Rugby Championship in 2025, with New Zealand winning the first match 24-17 at Eden Park, before South Africa handed the All Blacks their heaviest home defeat with a 43-10 victory in Wellington.

