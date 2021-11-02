A young man identified as Winner Adejor on Facebook has celebrated his matriculation into the university and how he made his dad proud

Winner's dad who could not make it to the university gave his son a 1984 cloth to wear on his matric as a way to represent him

The young man promised to make his dad proud as he advised kids to always strive to be their parents' joy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young Nigerian man, Winner Adejor, has shared how he realised his father’s dream by gaining admission into the university.

In an exclusive message sent to Legit.ng, the young man said his dad gifted him the cloth he got in 1984 and asked him to wear it on for his matriculation.

Winner wore a 1984 cloth his father gave to him.

Source: Original

Represent me there

While presenting the cloth to him, the father said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"I couldn't make it to the university, but u are representing me now. I am proud of you son.”

Winner stated that he decided to share his story as a way to inspire children to make up for their parents’ inadequacies.

My father was happy

The young undergraduate promised his father to make him proud in school.

On how people reacted to his ‘odd’ matriculation cloth, he said:

“My mates were surprised at my wear but, I was very excited because it was my father's greatest joy.”

Grown-up man pranks dad by sitting on his lap, his father slaps and pushes him away in hilarious video

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a prank video involving a grown-up man and his father has caused quite a stir on social media.

The young man had tried to pull a prank on his father by sitting on his lap.

In the video shared by Kraks TV on Instagram, the father watched in awe as the son sat quietly on his lap.

Putting his cunningness to work, the father drew his son closer and enquired what he wanted from him with the stunt he pulled.

While the young man smiled, the father gave him a soft slap and pushed him away.

Kids prank their dad with fake trailer collision

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that kids had pranked their dad by making him think their vehicle is about to collide with a trailer.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @krakstv, the man could be seen sleeping in his seat and waking up to a prank that could have given him a heart attack.

A trailer was drawn on a canvas which the kids placed before their dad. They started screaming and honking to make it seem like they were about to collide with a trailer.

Source: Briefly.co.za