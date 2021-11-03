A talented man identified as Mark Ray has built a big aeroplane car for usage on roads using a real plane

The man who had built a boat car in the past said he found the aeroplane at a boneyard and modified it to make the rare vehicle

Mark's invention which took him 6 months to complete is 32ft long and has body parts like a normal vehicle with even more features

Mark Ray has built an aeroplane car. The talented creator used his vehicle coupled with an aeroplane he found at a boneyard to come about the uncommon whip.

Showcasing it in a video shared on Facebook by Ridiculous Rides, Mark said it costs money to build.

It took Mark Ray 6 months to build the plane car Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Ridiculous Rides

It took him 6 months to build

Mark who has in times past built a boat car stated that designing the plane car took him 6 months.

The 32ft long whip which has the body parts of an aeroplane cannot fly but only use the roads.

However, Mark fixed a passengers door, unlike an aeroplane. The fine car also has LED lights, air condition, side-view mirrors and uses gasoline.

On if he'd sell it, Mark opened up that he is willing to give it up at the right price.

Mixed reactions trail the rare car

Noah Noftall remarked:

"Went from my favorite truck to a ugly excuse of a vehicle."

Damoshel Jeffy Taipu said:

"It very impressive , but during the interview I never saw it fly."

Thomas Thomas wrote:

"It is a car. But look like a plane. Rich can afford. May be 1 million dollar."

Ikemefuna Biafra Son opined:

"It doesn't make any deference from other normal cars since it doesn't fly so no need of calling it plan car."

Jason Bruku stated:

"A more nicer one was made in Ghana by our very own Apostle Kwadwo Safo, but he received the bash of his life. They didn't see it as a concept car. They rather saw it very unnecessary."

