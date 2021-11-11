The celebrated Young and Restless actor died on Wednesday, November 10, due to a short illness

His sudden demise was first confirmed by members of his family who noted they will share more details in due time

News of Douglas' demise angered most of his fans who camped on Twitter to express their sadness

Legendary Young and the Restless actor Jerry Douglas is dead, TUKO.co.ke has learnt.

Jerry Douglas died at 88. Photo: Jerry Douglas.

Cause of death unclear

The revered actor died on Wednesday, November 10, with the cause of his death remaining a mystery.

According to TMZ, Douglas's death was confirmed by members of his family who disclosed they will reveal more details about his demise in due time.

Briefly News understands the actor died just days before celebrating his 89th birthday on Friday, November 12.

It should, however, be noted that Douglas was 88 and recently celebrated his birthday early with a number of his former castmates from Young and Restless.

Following news of Jerry Douglas' death, fans from across the world thronged Twitter and other social media platforms to express their sadness.

Appearances in over 900 episodes

The late Douglas had appeared in nearly 900 episodes of Young and Restless throughout his acting career.

Douglas was the actor to assume the role of John Abbott, who presided over the Abbott Mansion and Jabot Cosmetics for 25 years.

The John Abbott character was, however, killed off the popular daytime soap opera in 2006.

Jerry Douglas also played roles in other different TV shows including appearances on shows such as Cold Case, Melrose Place, Mission: Impossible, The Incredible Hulk and The F.B.I.

The actor also appeared in a host of hit films, including Silent But Deadly, The Back-Up Bride, The Godson and JFK.

The celebrated actor is survived by his dear wife Kym Douglas, and their son Hunter.

Before his marriage to Kym, he was in an official union with actress Arlene Martel from 1962-1973.

Unfortunately, the actress died in 2014 at the age of 76.

Douglas and Arlene shared two children: Avra Douglas and journalist and designer Jod Kaftan.

Source: Briefly.co.za