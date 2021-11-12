The gorgeous Nyakim Gatwech has left many Mzansi social media users gasping over her unique beauty

Sharing a snap of the model, a social media user highlighted Nyakim’s breathtakingly dark completion

People could not believe Nyakim’s skin is actually this dark, however, they were living for her poised beauty

American model of South Sudanese, Nyakim Gatwech has Mzansi speechless over her undeniably captivating dark skin and beauty.

Nyakim Gatwech, born on 27 January 1993 in Gambela, is an American model of South Sudanese descent. Image: @queennyakimofficial

Source: Instagram

Black has always been beautiful, however, Nyakim is on a whole other level. Her skin almost looks fake, it is so dark and perfect.

Social media user @danielmarven shared a snap of the stunning model, giving her the title of “darkest model on the planet.”

@danielmarven shared:

Nyakim was born in Gambela, Ethiopia and is 28 years old. The young model has gained a large following on social media who are living for her skin tone.

Peeps were tripping, both out of disbelief and infatuation. Many fail to believe that Nyakim’s skin is really that dark while others were lining up the marriage proposals.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Abongil01874570 made a humorous remark that SA can relate to LOL:

“This is beautiful though till boom loadshedding, you can't see her.”

@African_SON2 is living for her skin tone:

“The most beautiful African model with RICH MELANIN on the planet.”

@KINGConnec was mesmerized:

“Wow! Her skin tone is on another level.”

@KGVuitton wants her deets:

@SciiTheComedist’s picturing their babies:

