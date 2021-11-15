A man, Theodore John Conrad, who stole the sum of $215,000 (R3.2m) as a bank teller in 1969 was never located until his death

After the theft dubbed one of the biggest in bank robberies, the young man moved out of Cleveland to Boston to live a quiet life

The bank he stole the money from never knew the sum was gone from the bank's vault until the day he never turned up for work

A man, Theodore John Conrad, who was 20 years old in July 1969, came to work as a bank teller in America. After his work, he stole $215,000 (R3.2m) and nobody saw him ever again.

CNN reports that the value of the money he stole in today’s value is around $1.7 million (R25m) and the theft is one of the biggest heists in bank robbery history.

Conrad lived a quiet life after carrying out the robbery. Photo source: CNN

He moved into another city

More than 50 years later, the police revealed on Friday, November 12, that they have finally been able to locate the man, CTV News reports.

After he pulled off the robbery, Conrad was living in another city, Boston, and changed his name to Thoman Randele. The man was carried out of the bank in a paper bag.

Like in a movie

One funny thing is that the man’s home is close to where the popular movie The Thoman Crown Affair was shot, a piece where the main character stole the sum of $2 million (R30m) from a bank.

It should be noted that Conrad stole the said money on Friday after the close of working hours and the financial institution never knew money was missing until Monday when he never came to work.

Despite the man’s picture going on popular American popular crime fighters series, nothing led to his whereabouts.

He succeeded during his lifetime

Another twist is that Conrad was never caught alive as he died of lung cancer in May 2021 at the age of 71.

One of the investigators, Peter J Elliott, revealed that his father was on the case and never made any headway. He added that now that the case is solved, he hopes his father would be happy in his grave.

