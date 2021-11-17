A man has stunned the internet with an interesting discovery he made on the Dubai, UAE road

He shared a stunning video of a clean Rolls Royce Phantom whip worth R7 million being used as a taxi

It was observed in the video that commuters didn't look surprised as the expensive whip plied the road

One man's meat is another man's poison, so goes a popular adage which means what is considered a big deal in a clime, may be of less importance somewhere else.

A man has left many stunned with the discovery he made in Dubai about an expensive whip that only the wealthy and money bags in the West African country can boast of.

The Rolls Royce phantom is worth R7 million Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

To his amazement, he saw a Rolls Royce Phantom car being used as a taxi on a Dubai road.

In the video he shared that was made public by Instablog9ja on Instagram, commuters seemed not to be freaked out by the expensive whip that passed them as they all went about their businesses.

The car is worth R7 million

The man who shared the video shaded 'big boys and girls' who make noise after acquiring the whip, stating that in Dubai, it is not a big deal.

Carbuzz has it that the Rolls Royce Phantom is a very expensive whip and its price starts from R7 million.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react

@icefunds01 commented:

"They use Rolls Royce Phantom as Taxi in Lagos too and hires for weddings…na you never fit afford to pay the fair."

@stan_kachi thought:

"It's only in Nigeria that iPhones & luxurious cars are a big deal for your yeye rites. Over here, it's nothing more than a normal property."

@tenovertenautos opined:

"It’s a taxi but ask how much it costs to hire one. Don’t just broadcast your ignorance on media. Taxi or not, it doesn’t make the Rolls Royce any cheaper. So appreciate LUXURY when you see it."

@mrwealths wrote:

"He his using for big men trip only . People lik u can’t pay for drop. So who get am 4 9ja respect am e nor easy. If e easy book am."

Guy stunned to see a man who wants to use Mercedes Benz for taxi

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that social media had expressed surprise at the clean Mercedes Benz man intended using for taxi.

When the man told him what the car would be used for, he asked many times in disbelief. The requested he opens the door so people can see the beautiful interior.

Some people who commented on the video affirmed that cars used as 'show off' in Nigeria are used for public transports abroad. There were those who said big boys would not like their whips being degraded in such a manner.

