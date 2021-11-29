Wizkid’s MIL concert in the UK kicked off to an impressive start as the singer gave his fans an unforgettable show

The Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer performed classics and much more recent jams from his MIL album

Gabrielle Union, Skepta, Chris Brown feature on the list of international superstars who graced the singer’s concert

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid is currently receiving scores of accolades from his fans and supporters following the massive success of his Made in Lagos (MIL) concert in London.

The singer who is expected to perform at the O2 Arena on three different days kicked off the show on Sunday, November 28.

International stars spotted at Wizkid's London show. Photo: @wizkidnews

Just like previous shows from his MIL tour, the singer had loads of exciting surprises for those who took out time to watch him thrill and entertain them in his elements.

The Ojuelegba crooner gave energetic performances of some classics and also got the audience going wild with excitement as he performed tracks off the MIL album.

Interestingly, some internationals superstars who have fallen in love with Wizkid’s craft over the years also showed up at his show. Briefly News has compiled a list of some foreign superstars who were at the MIL concert.

Check them out below:

1. Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union

The actress had a swell time at the show and even met with Wizkid backstage.

2. American singer Chris Brown

The music star didn't just make an appearance but also thrilled Wizkid's fans with his performance.

3. Skepta

The British-Nigerian artist showed up and performed alongside Wizkid.

4. English singer-songwriter Ella Mai

5 & 6. British artiste Stormzy and Belgian footballer Lukaku

Wizkid makes dramatic entrance at MIL concert in London

Wizkid came fully prepared for his fans as he kicked off the first leg of his MIL concerts in the UK

A video making the rounds online captured the Grammy-nominated singer’s dramatic entrance at the venue of the concert.

Fans on social media were more than impressed at the level of creativity and premium entertainment that the singer treated the audience to.

