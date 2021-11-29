Hollywood Actress Gabrielle Union Hangs Out With Wizkid After London Show

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union was among international superstars who showed up for Wizkid’s MIL concert in London

After the show came to an end, the actress was spotted with Wizkid backstage where they both chatted for a while

Gabrielle hugged Wizkid, congratulated him for a successful show and hinted at visiting Nigeria in future

Some A-list superstars were among music lovers who showed up to experience Nigeria’s Wizkid in his full glory at the Made in Lagos (MIL) concert in London.

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union had nothing short of an amazing night as she flooded her Instastory channel with videos filmed midway through the concert.

Actress Gabrielle Union chills with Wizkid after his London show. Photo: @wizkidnews

One video captured an overhyped Gabrielle jamming to Wizkid’s Essence just as the Grammy-nominated singer did his thing on the stage.

Gabrielle meets Wizkid

Interestingly, after the show came to an end, Gabrielle checked up on the music star backstage and chilled with him for some time.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the actress hugged Wizkid and congratulated him for putting up a successful show.

This was followed by the American superstar teasingly noting that she wants full-option treatment when she pays a visit to Nigeria.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions

glowree_diamond said:

"Everyone loves big wiz."

godilet25 said:

"I go personally cook egusi and fisherman soup for you Gabriella bless us by coming."

kelvinjude_ said:

"Wizzy making us proud machala to the world."

adaeze_lareina said:

"Wiz to the world."

alexxanaija said:

"Wizkid ba Nigeria's finest export to the world."

_teetat said:

"When you’re big you’re big. Machala forever."

surebreed said:

"Just imagine this is Day1 oh."

