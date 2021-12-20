A young man of 26 years has passed away in New Zealand due to a rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine

The man died two weeks after his first dose due to myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart

Health officials have assured the public that this is a rare side effect and should not dissuade them from getting the vaccine

WELLINGTON - A 26-year-old man from New Zealand has passed away and his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is thought to be the case of his death.

One of the rarer side-effects of the vaccine is myocarditis, which is when the heart becomes enlarged due to inflammation, which can be fatal if it isn't treated.

According to Reuters, the man developed myocarditis after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This is New Zealand's second case, the first was a woman who died due to myocarditis which developed after her second dose of Pfizer.

A New Zealand man has died from a rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine. Image: Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Further details of the case so far

The Independent Safety Monitoring Board released a statement saying that they believe that the young man's myocarditis was caused by the Pfizer vaccine and the man not approaching a healthcare professional for medical assistance for his symptoms, The Sowetan reports.

The board emphasised that myocarditis is a rare side effect and should not dissuade people from getting vaccinated as vaccinations offer reliable protection from Covid-19 and the Omicron variant in particular.

While other New Zealanders have died after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, the board says that they had comorbidities which makes it difficult to ascertain if the vaccine was the direct cause of their deaths.

Reactions to Pfizer vaccine death

@mikekhosa10 said:

"I think vaccines are still safe considering the number of people who got vaccinated worldwide, even the scientists do say that despite these rare side effects the benefits outweigh the risks.I am a fully vaccinated individual, can't wait for my booster shot."

@Tman_89 believes:

"Not possible. Vaccines are safe. Must be something else."

@AbaHatufara shared:

"It's good that they admitted what they found. Should be appreciated."

@HenkRoukama asked:

"Wondering what young healthy persons should fear more; Covid or heart failure?"

@gody_fiji said:

"When they put in restrictions, people complain and protest. When they let the virus run wild. People complain government is not doing enough - confusion."

Source: Briefly.co.za