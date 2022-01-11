Nelly Denies Gifting R1.5k to Woman Who Allegedly Returned His Lost R4 million

In a viral video shared online, a man claimed that his lady friend picked up a bag belonging to singer Nelly and returned it

The man said the bag allegedly contained R4 million, but his friend got a R1.5k token of appreciation from Nelly

Nelly refuted the claims, with a section of social media users mocking the woman for returning the cash

Veteran US singer Nelly has dismissed claims he gave R1.5k to a woman who allegedly returned his lost duffel bag with millions.

Nelly's lost bag

A clip posted online depicted the woman's friends mocking her for returning R4 million to the Just A Dream singer.

A man recording the clip said that she found the money in a bowling alley and decided to give it back.

"We up here at the bowling alley, she found Nelly's bag. And guess what she did? She gave it back," he said.

The man then turned the camera to the seated woman and inquired about what she got in return for her act of kindness.

"What did they do? Show me what they did," he inquired as she laughed.

She refused to respond, and he answered himself by yelling:

"They gave her 100 dollars! They gave her $100 for giving him back $300,000."

Nelly responds

The video garnered over half a million views and caught Nelly’s eye.

"Super lie," the singer wrote in the comments section.

However, his sentiments did not stop some social media users from making fun of the woman.

@durellyrellz:

"Nelly would have gotten a prayer from me and that's all... Bless her heart I guess."

@igobylu:

"They only gave her KSh 11,000! I mean she's definitely seeing the gates of heaven, but I would've snatched that right back out their hands.

@thedanielleyoung:

"I would have given it back. After I took my cut. Nelly I found your bag. It had KSh 11,000 in it."

@courtneyrevolution:

"She'll get her blessing back in time. Wow at that KSh11k though."

Teen mocked for returning KSh 5.5 million

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that a teen bodaboda rider was mocked and threatened for retuning R700k he found on the road.

Emmanuel Tolue said that he received threats from strangers after the story broke.

“Since my decision, when I have a breakdown on the highway, and some of my rider friends see me, they don’t help. They say I acted stupid to find and return the money. They tell me I will never get rich in my lifetime,” he said.

