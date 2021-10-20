Emmanuel Tolue, a teen motorbike taxi driver who returned R700k he found, met with Liberian President George Weah

President Weah commended Tolue for his actions and gave him R140k in cash

Weah also gifted Tolue a scholarship to any university and two brand new motorbikes

Ironically, Tolue had been mocked and threatened for returning the money when his story first came out

A young man who returned R700k to a businesswoman after finding it on the road has been rewarded.

Emmanuel Tolue, a teen motorbike taxi rider, received goodies from President George Weah. Photos: Executive Mansion-Liberia

Emmanuel Tolue, from Liberia, earned both praise and scorn in equal measure after returning the money belonging to Musu Yancy on Tuesday, October 12, after she appealed on the radio.

However, he is now laughing last after becoming a millionaire courtesy of the country’s president, a former footballer who played for Manchester City and Chelsea.

As a recognition for his act, Tolue met with President George Weah, who gave him numerous gifts. Weah first praised Tolue’s honesty in returning the money despite facing financial difficulties before rewarding him.

Scholarship

The Daily Observer reports that Weah gifted Tolue, who dropped out of school due to lack of fees, a scholarship to study up to the masters level at any institution in the country.

"This scholarship is personal from me and my family, and will be valid whether or not I am President of Liberia," President Weah said.

The president also stated that he would bestow upon Tolue Liberia’s highest Orders of Distinction for his honesty.

Tolue now a millionaire

Weah also presented the 18-year-old with an envelope containing R140k.

“I am hereby presenting you, herewith enclosed, an amount of [R140k], as well as two brand-new motorcycles for you to improve your circumstances and sustain yourself financially," he said.

Threatened and shunned for returning money

The teenager told the Associated Press that his commendable actions brought unexpected repercussions.

Tolue said that after the story broke, he received threats from strangers. The young man also said that some friends mock him for returning the money.

“Since my decision, when I have a breakdown on the highway, and some of my rider friends see me, they don’t help. hey say I acted stupid to find and return the money. They tell me I will never get rich in my lifetime,” he said.

