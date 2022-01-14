Global site navigation

4 People Who Left Their Cosy Homes to Live in the Wild With No Electricity and Internet
World

4 People Who Left Their Cosy Homes to Live in the Wild With No Electricity and Internet

by  Briefly Team Claudia Gross

With advancing and new technologies now and then, it is effortless for one to be swept away by modern tides, but some individuals, for unpopular reasons, have chosen otherwise.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

These weird folks relocated from their cosy homes and fine places of abode to live in the wild devoid of electricity and internet usage.

Briefly, News looks at 4 individuals who have walked this route and how they have fared so far.

1. Emma

For the past two decades, a lady identified as Emma has been living far away from modern cities and in the woods all by herself.

The pro-nature woman lives in a tiny hut Chapachap reported cost her over N500k to build with no running water, electricity or internet.

They all left home: 4 weird individuals who abandoned their cozy homes to live in the wild with no light and internet
She had lived there for 20 years. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video by Living Big in a Tiny House on YouTube
Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Read also

Ms Nell: Black woman and grandmother of 13 celebrates her 104th birthday

Unlike typical building structures, the 4 meters wide earthen house has no curtains. Its roofing, which has plants growing on it, rests on the walls made from straw bales.

Her relocation to the wild follows what she tagged 'nature's call' to relocate. She is still living in the woods in Wales at present.

2. Ho Van Lang

A man identified as Ho Lang Lang took to living in the Vietnam jungle after a US bombing in 1972 wiped out about half of his family members.

The young man made the jungle relocation journey with his dad but was forced back to seek help from the civilized world when his dad was hit with an ailment.

They all left home: 4 weird individuals who abandoned their cozy homes to live in the wild with no light and internet
He stayed in the jungle for 40 years. Photo Credit: DailyMail
Source: UGC

But before then, they lived in the wilderness for 40 years, living off of things they could find there and making loins for themselves from trees.

Ho eventually passed away 8 years after returning to civilization.

Read also

Local man praised for taking stock and extending his family home: 'This is great'

3. Amou Haji

Amou Jaji, an Iranian, hasn't had a bath for over 60 years and has no shame about it.

The old man who quit living in the civilized world was said to have stopped bathing after suffering from some deep emotional trauma in his youth.

They all left home: 4 weird individuals who abandoned their cozy homes to live in the wild with no light and internet
He hasn't bathed in 67 years. Photo Credit: India Times, Times Now News
Source: UGC

Amou drinks five litres of water every day from a rusty tin and eats rotten meat products as well as dead animals.

4. Ken Smith

At the young age of 26, Ken Smith relocated to the wilderness, where he stayed for 40 years.

The UK citizen resides alone in a hand-made log cabin on the bank of a loch in the Scottish Highlands.

They all left home: 4 weird individuals who abandoned their cozy homes to live in the wild with no light and internet
He has stayed there for 40 years. Photo Credit: BBC News
Source: UGC

He was airlifted to receive care for a stroke but returned to live in the wild. He feeds on vegetables grown in the woods as well as forages.

Yoh: Man walks with bees all over his body, claims to have been doing it for 30 years

Read also

Top 30 most haunted places in the world you should never visit

In other news about people living wildly, Briefly News previously reported that it is said that a sting from a honey bee can result in a painfully raised swell or an allergic reaction that will require medical attention.

Little wonder humans shy away from coming in contact with the insect. But the reverse is the case for a man as he has found fame with it.

The unidentified man is a serial beekeeper. He is in fact, more than that. The man is popular in his community for his ability to walk around with thousands of bees on his body without being stung.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel