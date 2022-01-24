Zimbabwean self-proclaimed 'prophet', Passion Java, is on a mission to keep the youth of Mzansi off of the streets

The prophet is offering R2 million in prizes to those who take part in his Bible verse challenge, which is set to take place in the next three weeks

A spokesperson claims Java was heartbroken after visiting South Africa a few times and having seen how many homeless young people there are

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zimbabwean self-proclaimed 'prophet', Passion Java, is offering up some large green to help keep the youth of South Africa off the streets.

A Zimbabwean self-proclaimed 'prophet' is offering up to R2 million in a Bible verse challenge. Image: Instagram / @prophetpassion

Source: Instagram

Passion Java is getting on the level of the youngsters by starting a viral Bible verse challenge. News 24 reports that the challenge is set to take place in three weeks' time in Johannesburg. This is so that people have time to study their verses.

Java's spokesperson, Boss Lashaan, told the publication that the prophet’s heart was shattered when he saw how many young people were homeless in Mzansi. The prophet has apparently been to South Africa many times and feels the state of the country, in terms of the kids on the streets, is "unchristian-like.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“It was always the plan to help the country where Java can, the team just wasn't sure how. But then the good Lord opened our eyes with new possibilities as to how to help those change their lifestyle. Everyone needs a little bit of money, and if we can be that vessel through God, then we will do what we can to change the lives of others.”

Haibo: Prophet believes prominent celeb should turn to Christ, Mzansi eyes Khanyi Mbau

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that, as if Khanyi Mbau’s life and drama could not get more bizarre, a prophet recently said that the socialite was destined to be a powerful woman of Christ.

Although the Zimbabwean pastor did not specifically name Khanyi, he said that a Mzansi socialite with the initials ‘KM’ was called to preach the gospel.

ZAlebs reported that the prophet said:

“We must continue to pray for celebrities in South Africa. There is a certain young lady...I don’t know whether the term young lady would apply to her, but she’s a socialite. She has been involved with very prominent men in the past.

"The spirit of God sent me. I’ve seen her several times in the past in a vision. I wanted to speak about her some time last of last year - in 2019 - but the Holy Spirit told me not to talk about her yet. The spirit of God says I must speak about her now.”

Source: Briefly News