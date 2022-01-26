For the 11th year in a row, Nigeria's business magnate, Aliko Dangote, retained the number one spot on Africa's exclusive wealth list quite unsurprisingly.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to the recent release by Forbes, a 30% increase in the stock price of Dangote cement which was a result of a surge in housing developments in Nigeria as well as a growth in government infrastructure spending contributed to the aforementioned record.

His networth surpasses the combined wealth of Africa's no.2 and 3 richest personalities Image: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News highlights 4 new interesting facts about the billionaire whose fortune currently sits at $13.9 billion.

1. He can spend N415m for the next 40 years comfortably without working

Dangote's staggering increase in fortune means the billionaire can spend $1million (N415 million) for the next 40 years.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

And he can squander or enjoy the money without working for the next 40 years, a calculation by Business Insider indicates.

2. He has over the years spent at least N415 billion on charity deeds

The 64-year-old Kano-born business magnate is also a great philanthropist.

Business Insider reports that he has touched lives across the continent in various schemes of kind-hearted deeds to the tune of at least $1 billion (N415 billion).

His kind deeds have seemingly not slowed down his wealth which is expected to limb even further.

3. A wealth that swallows the combined GDPs of over 15 African countries

Dangote's wealth at the moment covers the GDPs of more than 15 African countries combined.

This is also expected to widen with his refinery that nears completion.

Business Day highlighted that Dangote is richer than African countries like Malawi, Somalia, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Burundi and many others.

4. His wealth eclipses Africa's rich list number 2 and 3 personalities

Dangote's wealth also surpasses the combined fortune of the second and third wealthiest personalities in Africa.

Forbes recent release has it that Johann Rupert and family of South Africa and Nicky Oppenheimer of the aforementioned African country came in second and third place respectively.

Africa's richest man Dangote 'humbles' himself

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a clip of Aliko Dangote addressing some workers has gone viral.

According to a Twitter user, Omasoro Ali Ovie, the people in the video are employees working at his new fertiliser plant.

The tweep also said the meeting happened when the plant was running a production test run.

With facemasks on, the employees acknowledged Dangote's words as they swiftly returned to monitoring engine performance on their desktop computers.

Source: Briefly News