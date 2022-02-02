A kind man shared the work of a talented young guy who builds model buildings out of natural materials like mud and clay

Taking to his LinkedIn profile, Mpendulo Ncubukezi shared a picture of the young man and his work, asking people to show him some love

Many were blown away by the pure talent the boy has and wished him a fruitful future in which he can use his skills to make a difference

There is so much power in celebrating total strangers’ accomplishments. A man shared a picture of a talented young boy who builds detailed model buildings out of natural materials, asking others to show him some love.

Recognising talent, even if it is a complete stranger's, holds a lot of power. Being able to be happy for someone else’s blessings is a superpower.

LinkedIn user Mpendulo Ncubukezi shared the picture to his profile, showing off the talented young man’s work. It is truly remarkable what he has created.

Seeing the talent this young man possesses, Mpendulo Ncubukezi felt he deserved some praise - and he definitely does!

Mpendulo Ncubukezi asks people to help celebrate this talented young man and his work. Image: LinkedIn / Mpendulo Ncubukezi

Source: UGC

People hype the young man up, showing the post with praise

Jemma Loki-Vuzi said:

“I admire the talent of this young man! All of us who viewed this beautiful structure should reward this brilliant young man with a $ 1.00 per person which could change his life forever! You you young man, wherever you are, you are admired by the world… you continue dreaming big. You keep that structure so that one day your kids will know how an intelligent man you are. Thank you for sharing your talent with the world…”

Tebogo N Nkhukhu said:

“Oh my gosh. A graduate architect.”

Joshua Netshituka said:

“Brilliant, just improve on the steps not to be in front of the doors. Well done.”

Banele N. said:

“Future Master of Engineering.”

Source: Briefly News