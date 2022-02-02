A boss babes and her doggy picked up the keys to their dream home and overflowed with pride together

Taking to social media to share the incredible moment, @ThembiMatroshe shared some snaps of her new home and fur baby Molly

People helped the lovely lady and Molly celebrate their new beginning and wondered what touches the pooch will put on the décor

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

They say a dog is man’s best friend! A stunning woman and her bestie, aka fur baby, were overflowing with joy as they took occupation of their new home.

Social media user @ThembiMatroshe is so grateful to be in her new home with her fur baby. Image: Twitter / @ThembiMatroshe

Source: Twitter

While people of colour never kept animals as pets, times are changing and fur babies are the new Nguni, lol.

Social media user @ThembiMatroshe took to Twitter to show off her new home. She shared some snaps which featured her roommate, Molly the dog.

“We did it! This is Molly’s abode, I don’t make the rules!!”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

People help the lovely lady and Molly celebrate the new apartment

This content is what people live for. Seeing the lady so happy with her doggy left many hearts in a puddle of mush.

People flocked to the comment section to congratulate the lovely woman on her win and even threw some comments out about old Molly.

Take a look at some of the comments

@mphathikagiso40 said:

“Molly just wants to pick her room already ♥️♥️ congratulation sis ”

@JasonKillmonger said:

“Congratulations I love seeing Black Successful people apartments ”

@BNjalo_artist said:

“Molly looks ready to decorate

“Congratulations ”

@Kiki_Letso said:

@LadySkollie said:

Young woman celebrates moving into a breathtaking new home, Mzansi impressed: “Bathong kopa house tour video”

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Twitter user @_Sugarbite inspired Mzansians with one of her posts. The young lady just moved into her new home and shared two stunning snaps of it. Her beautiful interior design wowed peeps.

The modern home features a kitchen island with chairs, a white painted interior and a matching lounge suite. Her spacious abode is truly something to be in awe of and definitely a proud achievement.

Although some peeps seemed to have a sort of jealous response to her accomplishment, the majority of replies she received were packed with pride and congratulatory messages.

Source: Briefly News