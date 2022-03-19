Russia is pointing an accusing finger at the US by alleging that the world's biggest economy is meddling in its war with Ukraine

During a recent gathering of the UN Security Council, Moscow said the United States was supporting the development of biological arms

The US, instead, fired back by stating that Russia was possibly planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people

NEW YORK - For a second time in several days, Moscow accused the United States (US) of having a hand in the manufacturing of biological weaponry in Ukraine during a gathering of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

According to a SABC News report, the meeting was assembled to decide whether a Russian-drafted humanitarian resolution for the war-torn country should be passed. However, the Kremlin revoked the resolution due to a lack of support.

The US, Russia claims, is supporting biological weapons manufacturing in Ukraine. Image: Michael M. Santiago/ Getty Images

Since then, Russia accused The Pentagon of setting the stage for a biosecurity threat in the region by supporting the creation of biological weapons in Ukraine.

But the US, in turn, painted its own accusing finger at Russia, saying the country was using the UN's Council to spread disinformation, labelling the claims as being part of a litany of outlandish accusations.

'NATO to blame for Russia-Ukraine war'

China called for the charged parties to answers questions raised by the Kremlin to remove any lingering doubt within the international community. The UN, for its part, and without validating Russia's claims, urged the two countries to engage in peaceful consultations.

Kenya, Ghana and Gabon, which are among the African council members warning against concluding without making a definitive judgment, called are calling for the relevant authoritative bodies to intervene.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is accusing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) of causing the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, citing he would resist calls to condemn the former if called on to do so, Aljazeera reported.

"The war could have been avoided if NATO had heeded the warnings from some of its leaders that an eastward expansion would lead to greater instability in the region," Ramaphosa articulated in an address delivered in Parliament on Thursday.

SA government confirms it will continue to work with BRICS nations

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that the South African government is not averse to continuing its work with BRICS member states regardless of which country chairs the association of the five major emerging economies.

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa's governments have met annually at formal summits since 2010 after the induction of the latter. According to a SABC News report, SA will chair BRICS summits from next year.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dwindled the Kremlin's hold on vital modern financial systems. However, the country will not be without a significant influence over the large stash of money amassed by the BRICS partners to weaken the grip of Western-dominated establishments, BusinessInsider reported.

