Russia claimed the United States was trying to cripple its economy by imposing sanctions banning its oil and gas

The Biden administration said that the move was aimed at ramping up pressure campaigns on Moscow in retaliation to the invasion of Ukraine

To justify Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin argued the US was using Kyiv to threaten Moscow and had to defend its territory

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Russia has threatened to attack the United States of America (US), which has the largest military force in the world.

US president Joe Biden branded Russian president Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal'. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

On Thursday, March 17, Moscow warned it "it might to put the US in its place" following a series of sanctions against it, which it described as 'Russophobic'.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, currently the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the Eastern European country might invade Washington for trying to cripple its economy.

"It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said as reported by US News.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Russian president Vladimir Putin accused the US of using Kyiv to threaten his country. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

To justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin argued the US was using Kyiv to threaten Moscow and had to defend its territory.

Joe Biden bans Russian oil imports

On Tuesday, March 8, US president Joe Biden announced banning all Russian oil and other energy imports.

The Biden administration said that the move is aimed at ramping up pressure campaigns on Moscow in retaliation to the invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy," the Democrat said.

Biden said the US would ban Russian gas and energy with the US ports no longer accepting the Russian supplies.

He also said that he made his decision while consulting with European allies. Still, he said that he understands that the European Union (EU) would not be joining in the ban, maintaining that the US produces more of its supplies.

Briefly News understands that the EU relies heavily on Russian oil, unlike the US.

Russia responds to Kanze Dena

With the Russian-Ukraine war escalating, Kenyans have started feeling the effects of rising oil and gas prices.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena blamed Moscow's invasion of Kyiv as one of the reasons for the high cost of living in Kenya.

However, Russia's Federation Ambassador to Kenya Dmitry Maksimychev dismissed the claims and blamed the US for its sanctions.

"The Russian Embassy would like to point out to our Kenyan friends and partners that the real cause of the increase in prices in Africa is not Russia's special military operation in Ukraine but the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed by the US, EU and their followers on Russia," the statement read in part.

Source: Briefly News