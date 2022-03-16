South African opposition parties Freedom Front Plus and the Democratic Alliance have condemned the ANC for their stance on the war in Ukraine

Speaking during a debate in Parliament yesterday, the opposition party leaders called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to stand with Ukraine

Meanwhile, the EFF said Russia is only protecting its sovereignty from NATO; hence there is nothing wrong with Russia's invasion of Ukraine

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The war in Ukraine was the topic of discussion during the last Parliamentary session in Cape Town. South Africa's leading opposition parties, the DA and the FF Plus, called out the ruling party ANC and President Ramaphosa for choosing not to support Ukraine.

Freedom Front Plus and the DA Shade have slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government for not taking Ukraine's side amid the war. Image: Getty Imges

Source: Getty Images

Both Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald and DA leader John Steenhuisen said the government's stance to stand on the sidelines and watch Russia attack Ukraine means that they are in support of Russia.

According to TimesLIVE, Groenewald said that the war will impact South Africa and the citizens, so the government must act now. He added that the inevitable bread price hike is because South Africa imports wheat from Ukraine. He said:

“There should be no doubt that each and every person in South Africa is affected by the war. Already certain bakeries have announced that there will be a sharp increase in the price of bread.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“If you think it does not affect you as a citizen in South Africa, because you are far away, then you are misleading yourself."

DA's Steenhuisen also weighed in on the matter, asking the government to reconsider their position, eNCA reports. He said:

"We condemn Russia's illegal invasion in the strongest atermsnd we firmly stand with the people of Ukraine. I urge President Ramaphosa to rethink the position of his government."

Meanwhile, the EFF's Floyd Shivambu said: "There is absolutely nothing wrong with the Russian Federation preventing the military expansion of NATO which is trying to expand its presence towards the borders of Russian Federation."

BRICS Countries could end Russia-Ukraine war according to expert

Briefly News previously reported that Political Analyst Professor William Gumede believes that if the BRICS countries unite, they could help end the war in Ukraine.

He said that Brazil, China, India and South Africa could influence Russian President Vladimir Putin to deescalate the war.

Gumede said that the BRICS alliance was a trade coalition and not a political one. He added that he believed Putin let the alliance members know that something was going to happen, which is why the countries remained neutral, according to SABC News.

Source: Briefly News