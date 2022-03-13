BRICS Countries Could End Russia-Ukraine War According to Expert

Professor William Gumede believes that BRICS countries can intervene and persuade Russia to end its war in Ukraine

Brazil, China, India, South Africa and Russia belong to a trade coalition and not a political alliance that allows them to exert influence

The BRICS countries have so far remained neutral following the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army

PRETORIA - Political Analyst, Professor William Gumede believes that if the BRICS countries unite they could help end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said that Brazil, China, India and South Africa could influence Russian President Vladimir Putin to deescalate the war.

Gumede said that the BRICS alliance was a trade coalition and not a political one. He added that he believed Putin let the alliance members know that something was going to happen which is why the countries remained neutral according to SABC News.

Earlier in the week, IOL reported that the Russian embassy was defaced with red paint in reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian embassy accused the Ukrainian government of hiring mercenaries to fight in the war. The embassy said that this was a violation of international law.

The Ukrainian embassy was unavailable for comment on the accusations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeated that he believes that the war should be resolved through mediation and negotiation.

Briefly News earlier reported that Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, has questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa over one of the continent's biggest economy's responses to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking at the Cape Town Press Club, Abravitova said Moscow's history of helping the southern African country fight against the apartheid regime is emerging as an excuse to ignore the monstrosities afoot in Kyiv.

Noting the current state of affairs, after high-level talks towards a ceasefire collapsed, she said Ukraine was under heavy shelling from opposition forces.

