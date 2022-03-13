Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Russian army will have to reduce Kyiv to rubble if they want to take

He said that defenders were prepared to fight to the last bullet to defend Ukraine from the Russian invaders

America has increased its direct support for Ukraine by supplying R3 billion worth of military hardware

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a warning that if Russian forces try to take the city of Kyiv, the defenders will fight to the last bullet.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian defenders were determined and it would take nothing less than the complete destruction of the city. He said that if the Russians want Kyiv it will be devoid of Ukrainians.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned the Russians will have to destroy Kyiv if they want to take it. Photo credit: @UkrainePeaceNow, @ZelenskyyUa

Source: Twitter

The president has used social media to effectively lead and encourage the Ukrainian defenders but said that the Russians had wiped out complete villages in their advance.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2.5 Million refugees have already fled the country in the wake of the unprovoked Russian invasion of the European country.

The president has said that Ukrainian civilian casualties have exceeded military deaths but Moscow has denied targeting civilians in the conflict.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence services, 31 Russian battalion tactical groups have lost combat effectiveness after facing stiff resistance from local defenders.

America has pledged to donate $200 million (R3 billion) worth of military weapons to help in the defence of Ukraine from the Russian invaders according to SABC News.

CNN has reported that Russia has warned the US on importing weapons into Ukraine and said that the weapon shipments could become legitimate targets in the war.

Ukraine ambassador quizzes Ramaphosa on whether Mandela would've sat idly by

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, has questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa over one of the continent's biggest economy's responses to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking at the Cape Town Press Club, Abravitova said Moscow's history of helping the southern African country fight against the apartheid regime is emerging as an excuse to ignore the monstrosities afoot in Kyiv.

Noting the current state of affairs, after high-level talks towards a ceasefire collapsed, she said Ukraine was under heavy shelling from opposition forces.

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in the first high-level meeting between the two countries since the Kremlin's invasion two weeks ago. Kuleba said the talks in Turkey came to nought as no headway was made towards achieving a truce

Source: Briefly News