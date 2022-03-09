The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies have been sending weaponry to Ukraine to help troops fight Russia

KYIV - Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) have been sending weapons to Ukraine to help the country's military fight against Russian troops.

It has been reported that Ukraine has so far received 17 000 antitank weapons from NATO and it has also been determined that the majority of the weapons sent are Soviet-made weapons.

NATO nations have been donating weapons to Ukraine made by previous Soviet Union nations. Image: Anatolii Stepanov

Source: Getty Images

According to BusinessInsider, the majority of the weaponry come from NATO nations in Central Europe that were once part of the Soviet Union. The Czech Republic is the country that has sent the most equipment, so far.

Weapons from the Czech Republic include machine guns, assault rifles as well as other smaller weapons. According to Reuters, the weapons sent to Ukraine from the Czech Republic are valued at R129 million.

Slovakia has also contributed 12,000 rounds of anti-tank ammunition produced in the Soviet Union. Poland is expected to provide Ukraine with all of its MiG-29s fighter jets. The fleet will be first delivered to a United States of America airbase in Germany before making its way to Ukraine.

Netizens share their thoughts about the current situation in Ukraine

@Thembampanza13 said:

"Ukraine will never win this, instead, they are running away. Zelensky should have surrendered a long time ago, how many people does he want to see die?"

@GatesB_ said:

"These guys haven't surrendered ?"

@AmuMabasa2 said:

"Clearly, there is a Gun Runner from the US who used to deal guns with Russia on the DL and sell them somewhere in the middle east that has decided to aid Ukraine..."

@masango1 said:

"Can they really defeat Russia?"

@ZuluMbekezeli said:

"There is absolutely nothing to defend here it’s just that Russia doesn’t want to come out hard with Ukraine unlike your darlings America who would bomb & burn the whole town just to kill an insurgent rate (whatever insurgent means)."

