Zimbabwean Women ‘Imprisoned’ in Oman, Beaten and Forced to Work for Low Pay

Zimbabwean women are being forced to work for low wages and are suffering physical abuse at the hand of their employers

Some have had their passports confiscated and are essentially imprisoned in the houses that they clean

They signed up for the Kafala visa sponsorship programme, the system has been condemned as being abusive and exploitive by Human Rights Watch

OMAN - In what can be considered a form of slavery, Zimbabwean women are being beaten and forced to work for very little pay in Oman. They signed up for the Kafala visa sponsorship programme and have become trapped in the Middle East.

The visa forces the women to remain in their current jobs until the contract expires. Reports have cited the Zimbabwean foreign minister, Lovemore Mazemo saying that the women were being forced to work 18-hour shifts, were being underpaid and were not allowed to leave the houses they are living in.

Zimbabwean women are being forced to work for abusive employers and are being underpaid according to reports. Photo credit: Pexel/Matilda Wormwood

The employees are also allegedly being beaten, have had their passports confiscated and have in some cases allegedly been denied adequate food according to TimesLive.

He has said that the embassy has suggested that the department of social welfare should take measures to rescue some of the women.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has condemned the Kafala visa programme and called for it to be abolished on the grounds that it is abusive and exploitive according to NewZimbabwe.

