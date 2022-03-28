A teenager, Makenzie Thompson, has received admission letters from 49 schools and more than $1.3 million in scholarship offers

Makenzie said she never set out to apply to 50 schools as she revealed that her parents are so happy about her success

The lady who will be studying animal science at Tuskegee University believed that the offers are a testament to her hard work

An 18-year-old teenager in America, Makenzie Thompson, has made the news for getting admission offers from 49 schools.

CNN reports that the teenager never set out to apply to many schools until she attended college fairs and got fee waivers.

Rewards for hard work

Speaking with the media, Makenzie said that the experience she is getting so far is good as it shows a reward for all her hard work.

The teenager mentioned that her family is happy with the acceptances and her over $1.3 million scholarships.

Time management helped her

The 18-year-old, who has been a bright student in secondary school, credited her sterling performance to strict time management.

She said:

“Without time management, or knowing how to multitask, I wouldn’t have been able to do anything.”

She decided to study animal science

Anne Hampson Boatwright, the PR manager at Fulton Country School, confirmed the amount of admission and scholarship the teenager got.

Out of the admissions she got, Makenzie went to Tuskegee University because she said the school’s campus makes her feel at home.

The brilliant girl stated that she would be studying animal science, adding that she hopes to meet new people and get on fresh tasks, 11Alive reports.

Nigerian teen got scholarship in America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 17-year-old Nigerian teenager, Victory Yinka-Banjo, who had nine A's in WAEC in 2020, was celebrated for achieving greater things.

CNN reports that Ivy League schools offered Victory full scholarships; Yale College, Princeton University, Harvard, and Brown College in both the US and Canada to the tune of more than $5 million.

While speaking with the media, the teenager said the whole development was shocking to her, adding that she never thought any school would even offer her admission.

