A young man known as @onlylitboy on TikTok has in a prank video fooled a gas seller as he acted as if was going to run off

The seller's response was swift as he was ready to give him a hot chase before the TikToker started dancing

Many people who commented on his video were marvelled and said that the way the seller held out his hand for money is amusing

A young dancer who always entertains with his creative TikTok videos has got many people talking on social media.

In a video, the man approached a gas seller with his empty cylinder. Immediately he was given another one filled with gas, he 'attempted' to run.

The man danced so much after attempting to run away. Photo source: @onlylitboy

He confused the seller

Just as the gas seller was about to give him a chase, he started dancing, surprising the man who just looked on.

After he had performed, he dipped his hand into his pocket and paid him. It was at this point that the seller became relieved.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500,000 likes with hundreds of reactions:

@marleycush5 said:

"Am just passing oooo na so this video stop me."

Package said:

"No try this rough play for onitsha anambra state in Nigeria."

Flo ziey said:

"Can we talk about how the man kept his hand lifted all through until you gave him the money."

lepa said:

"Try this in Nigeria a beg especially Owo in ondo state."

joker said:

"The man looked confused from beginning to end."

DJorD023 said:

"This one was the best of all your videos. great moves."

Goldbaby said:

"The way he way trying to run with the gas. The man was surprise But he killed the dance."

Man sings loudly inside market

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that the same dancer with a headset on went to the market and started singing Pheelz's Finesse song at the top of his voice.

The TikToker sang the song loudly without minding whoever was listening. Market traders laughed hard at his action, while a man behind him vibed along.

While he was signing, he held what looks like a bottle of Fanta as he drank it while eating a big chunk of watermelon.

