Approximately 300 dogs were found dead in a dog shelter in a town close to Ukraine's capital Kyiv on 1 April

The animals were caged up and were in the shelter without food and water when Russia invaded Ukraine

Social media users are upset that the dogs were left in such conditions and some are wondering what they can do to help

KYIV - An animal rights group called UAminals has reported that more than 300 dogs were found dead at an animal shelter near Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

The shelter housed around 485 dogs in a town called Borodyanka and they were kept in cages. Reports state that since the invasion, the canines were left there without food and drinking water.

150 dogs were rescued from a dog shelter where more than 300 dogs had died. Image: Aleksey Filippov / AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to CBS News, UAnimals arrived at the shelter on Friday, 1 April and only 150 dogs were found alive. The charity organisation says these dogs have been in these cages since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The animal rights group managed to gain access to the shelter after Russian troops retreated from Borodyanka.

A video of the atrocities was posted on social media by the head of the Center for Civil Liberties, Oleksandra Matviichuk. In the video, the bodies of multiple dogs can be seen lying on the floors can be seen.

Surviving dogs are being taken care off

UAnimals says they have been taking off the surviving dogs. 27 of the dogs that were in critical condition were transferred to private clinics for further treatment.

The organisation says it has only been able to retrieve a few of the surviving animals and is offering a reward of $1 700(R24 731) to anyone who has the means to transport the rest of the dogs, according to BusinessInsider.

Netizens angered by the treatment of dogs in animal shelters

@Georgie66683891 said:

"I can barely take it anymore. I don’t know how you manage the grief, where to put it, how can we use it for good? For change? I’m just one person in the U.S. outraged, sorrowful, who wants to DO something, anything but yet I feel paralyzed and helpless to do anything meaningful. No words."

@MumMaisie said:

"Same here in my comfy UK home. I feel such rage and sorrow with no outlet for either emotion other than add my small voice to pressure on our government to do even more."

@RodentMaven said:

"Probably for the same reason they set a horse barn on fire and killed most of the 33 horses inside. Or killed the Zookeepers in Kyiv trying to feed the animals. Makes my blood boil...."

@IrelandWarriors said:

"I am genuinely at a loss for words since yesterday I’ve tried writing a post on what has been done but words could not even begin to explain how I feel it’s time for the rest of the world to step up and step into this fight, sanctions and applause don’t stop people dying "

US President Joe Biden wants more sanctions and calls Vladimir Putin a war criminal

Briefly News previously reported that US President Joe Biden said that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin should be on trial for war crimes following the discovery of bodies that were allegedly bound and shot in Bucha, Ukraine.

Biden who called Putin “brutal” wants tougher sanctions against Russia.

Leaders across the world after outraged after several bodies were found strewn around streets according to News24.

