Kanye West won Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, 3 April

The Donda rapper had earlier been prohibited from performing at this year’s show following the online feuds with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and comedian Trevor Noah

Kanye's new flame, Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to Kim, took to social media to celebrate him for the wins

Chaney Jones is celebrating Kanye West's success at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Kanye West's new lover Chaney Jones has congratulated him on winning two Grammy Awards. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As reported by People, the 44-year-old rapper was nominated for five Grammys this year, four of which were for his work on his tenth studio album, Donda.

Chaney overjoyed by Kanye's wins

On Sunday night, Kanye won awards for Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the Las Vegas awards show, and his rumoured model girlfriend, 24, shouted out the latter accomplishment on her Instagram Story. She reposted a screenshot from The Shaderoom that announced Ye's win and wrote:

"The biggest GOAT! so Proud."

Kanye wins Grammys without attending event

The Donda rapper, who now has 24 Grammys on his mantle, did not attend Sunday's show after being prohibited from performing at this year's Grammy Awards, his rep previously confirmed.

The decision to prevent West from taking the stage at the awards show was made due to his "concerning online behaviour."

Source: Briefly News