A broken-hearted young man has demanded his ex-girlfriend returns a television he got her after she dumped him.

In a video doing the round on social media, he is heard in a war of words with his ex-lover as he made the demand

The visibly pained young man proceeded to place a call to a colleague to go for the TV after he ended their conversation on the phone

He never expected it. A young man has demanded his ex-girlfriend returns a television he got her after she dumped him and left him deeply broken-hearted.

The visibly distraught young man is not taking the break up well as he vented with anger in a clip.

In a phone conversation with his former lover, who he identified as Mariam, he asked her to return the electronic device.

Venting with anger

''Mariam, fine, you have broken up with me. Return the TV ... I won't say anything to you ... the man who got you the ...,'' he said before abruptly ending the call.

In the video widely circulated on social media, the young man said he was calling a colleague (Desmond) to go for the TV.

The footage has gained reactions from social media users.

Watch the video below:

