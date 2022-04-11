A smart Nigerian photographer, Adisa Olashile, has again sold out an NFT for the whopping sum of 1.1Eth

The NFT was the video that captured the meeting he had with a drummer whose photos he sold days ago

Many Nigerians who reacted to his big sale want him to teach them how to go about making money like he is doing

A young Nigerian man, Adisa Olashile, who has become popular on the internet as the brilliant photographer who converts photos to Non-Fungible Token has done it again.

Days after he sold photos of an old drummer for over $3k, Adisa went back to him and fulfilled his promise of giving the man 50% of what he made from the NFTs.

The photographer was celebrated online by many people. Photo source: @adisaolashile

He sold his video

In the emotional clip, the man was amazed when he gave him bunches of naira notes. He even took the man to a phone shop to get him a smartphone.

As a smart art creator, Adisa minted the whole video of their meeting as an NFT and sold it for 1.1 Ethereum (Eth). The photographer revealed that the sale was a big win.

At the time of writing this report, ETH/USDT pair was trading at $3.177.55 and 1.1 units of the crypto will be $3 495.30.

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 31,000 likes with more than 6,000 retweets.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@Oludhayo said:

"I don't even understand this NFT stuff, who'll put me through."

@_Adejokee said:

"Abeg make person teach us this NFT thing , good thing isn’t meant for one person Edakun."

@Milleruche2 said:

"Abeg who go teach me this nft thing abeg."

@iam_olami99 said:

"Can you please share how to buy ETH on meta mask or the best Wallet to connect to open sea in Nigeria."

@Iam_Wonda_ said:

"Blood money! Who go teach me NFT bayiii."

