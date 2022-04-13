The pop star announced she was pregnant months after she was released from a court agreement that had granted her father complete control over her life

In court last year, the singer revealed her conservatorship prevented her from having kids because she could not remove her birth control

The agreement had also held her from ever getting married and that is something Brittney eventually wanted

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The singer is heavily pregnant with her third baby, and the father is her husband Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have announced that they are expecting a baby together. Image: @britneyspears/Instagram

Source: UGC

Congratulations

The singer shared the good news with her fans who were happy that their star had got to experience what she had longed for so long.

Britney had previously noted that she'd like to start a family with Asghari whom she secretly married recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

However, she was unable to make her own medical decisions due to a sort of legal guardianship known as a conservatorship, which was established by her father in 2008 after she suffered a public mental health crisis. She wrote:

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back .I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Previous pregnancies

She had previously stated that she would not be getting out of her house as much because she did not want pictures of her being taken.

Spears also stated that the pregnancy would be "difficult" because she had previously suffered from perinatal depression, which is defined as depression that occurs between the time of conception and around a year following delivery.

Britney has two kids with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Fellow celebrities flooded the comments section to congratulate the star.

The Lord has blessed us: Grateful couple welcomes set of triplets after 8 years of waiting, shares photos

Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian couple has taken to Twitter to announce the arrival of their bundles of joy. They welcomed triplets recently.

According to the couple, their kids arrived after 8 years of waiting. The man and his wife shared beautiful photos taken before the birth of the babies.

Sharing the photos, the mum stated that the Lord restored them and that the waiting was worth it. She could not hide her emotions, stating how grateful she and her husband are for the huge blessing.

Source: Briefly News