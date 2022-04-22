At the young age of 18, a lad sought admission at Oxford University, UK to read law, but his application was rejected

Three years after the rejection, the young man would turn down a full scholarship from the same prestigious institution with an epic response to them

The turning point that made him a sought-after student was a legal paper he wrote at age 21 that blew up

A businessman identified as Mark Adams has narrated how his brother rejected a full scholarship from the prestigious Oxford University.

In a LinkedIn post that has now blown up, Mark stated that his brother had applied to read law at Oxford University at age 18 but he was denied admission.

Mark's brother hit it big at age 21

At the age of 21, Mark stated that his brother wrote a legal paper that went viral and made him sought after by many prestigious universities - they all offered him a full Master's scholarship. Interestingly, Oxford University happened to be one of those varsities that wanted the young man to be their student.

He however rejected that of Oxford with an epic letter and picked Harvard University.

In the letter Mark shared, his brother reminded Oxford how they rejected him 3 years ago when he applied to read law with no explanation.

His response to them reads:

"Thank you for your kind letter and the offer of a fully paid masters scholarship at the college. I am truly touched.

"However, I must inform you that your application to me is unsuccessful.

"In parity with the degree of concern and with respect you show all applicants, I will offer you no reason or explanation for why.

"Instead, I simply return to you the exact letter you sent to me 3 years ago this month - with your name swapped out for mine and vice versa.

"I have accepted a fully paid scholarship at Harvard and begin in September.

"Have a Nice Life!"

Social media reactions

Jodie Hudson said:

"It su*cks to be rejected but that's part of life. He got rejected at 18, did some work and proved himself by 21 and got accepted. Instead of success being the best revenge, he decided to be petty and write back. Which okay, sometimes we have to let off steam, in maybe not the best handled way. Could have been a funny story among friends.

"But now it's posted online to shame the school for not recognizing his 3 years in the future brilliance? The college didn't post the rejection letter online. They are the real hero in this story."

Hannah Louise Dodd said:

"I was once rejected from a university because my projected A level grades where too low to be considered a good enough prospect for them.

"I ended up getting an A and two B’s at A level and going through adjustment, they offered me a place which I then rejected and went onto the amazing place that is the University of Sheffield and got my English BA and a journalism masters so I can honestly say there’s nothing more satisfying than getting your own back on a uni rejection."

Janeen Achtar said:

"Completely unnecessary and petty. Success is measured by how we deal with rejection and this does not shout success. Hopefully this does not come back to bite on the behind."

SA matriculant accepted at Oxford University to study law

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that just because you live in South Africa does not mean the doors of the world are shut. Lwandle Ntshangase is proof of this as he packs his bags to attend the prestigious Oxford University.

While the 2021 matric year was filled with hurdles due to the global pandemic, this young man did not let it stop him from achieving greatness.

Lwandle did his matric at St John’s College and managed to achieve an average of 91.2% overall, which was made up of seven distinctions, as well as coming in the top 1% for English and Life Orientation, reported News 24.

